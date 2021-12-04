Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Deliveroo stock remained flat at $$3.50 on Friday. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

