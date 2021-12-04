Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on DENN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Denny's alerts:

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 568,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,817. Denny’s has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $903.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.