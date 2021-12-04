DeRace (DERC) Achieves Market Cap of $187.12 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00009960 BTC on major exchanges. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $187.12 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00059947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.99 or 0.07923607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,099.94 or 1.02335265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00079723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace's total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,900,000 coins.

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

