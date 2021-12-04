Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

