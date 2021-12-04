Desjardins Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.94.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$128.64 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$102.74 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$130.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$128.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 over the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

