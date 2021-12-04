Detalus Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $137,395. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

