Detalus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average is $267.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.