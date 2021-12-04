Detalus Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

