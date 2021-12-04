Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 3,123 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 6.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263,707.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 176,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $178.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

