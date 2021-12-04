Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

