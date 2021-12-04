Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $250.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.96.

OKTA opened at $214.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

