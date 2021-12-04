Dfpg Investments LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.32. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.02.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.