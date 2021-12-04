DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 7.81, but opened at 8.17. DiDi Global shares last traded at 8.30, with a volume of 247,547 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

