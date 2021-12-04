Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.95

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 504604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $633.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.