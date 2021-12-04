Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 727,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

