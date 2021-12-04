Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.22. 108,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $764.37 million, a PE ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.