Digitex Futures Hits Market Cap of $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00240329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

