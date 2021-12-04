Digitex Hits 1-Day Volume of $526,457.00 (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex has a market cap of $3.60 million and $526,457.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00238981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

