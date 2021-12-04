Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,259,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,831,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,613,000.

DFAT stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99.

