Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

