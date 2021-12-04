discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSCV. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 983 ($12.84) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 985.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company has a market capitalization of £931.94 million and a PE ratio of 75.62. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

