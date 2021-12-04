DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,960 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

