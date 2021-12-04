DNB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 10,180 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.16, for a total value of $755,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,902 shares of company stock worth $44,180,872. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

