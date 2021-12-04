DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4,093.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 102,058 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

TLK opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.