DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

About DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

