DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. DocuSign updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $98.73 on Friday, reaching $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,027,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.62. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.85.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.