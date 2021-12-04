DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $231.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $389.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.85.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.62. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,143,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 98,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.