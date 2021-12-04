Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Tops $0.0000

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $714.28 million and approximately $47.04 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00059172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.79 or 0.08291165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,049.90 or 0.99478250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars Coin Trading

