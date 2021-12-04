Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.900-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.08 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.25 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.90-10.20 EPS.

NYSE DG traded up $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.00. 3,111,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.49.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.