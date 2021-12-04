Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.40. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $109.15.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
