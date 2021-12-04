Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.40. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

