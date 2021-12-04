Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.300-$-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.50 million-$255.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.30)-($1.26) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $16.89 on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.87. Domo has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

