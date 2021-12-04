DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 30th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

