Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 175.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Emmett stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

