DraftCoin (DFT) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $47,258.24 and $16.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars.

