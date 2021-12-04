Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRXGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRXGF stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.