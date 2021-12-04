Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.23 and a beta of -1.25. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,553 shares of company stock worth $2,292,223. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

