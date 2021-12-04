Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Capitalization Achieves $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00060127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.82 or 0.08304918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,222.52 or 0.99850979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

