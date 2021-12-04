DuckDaoDime Price Tops $29.16 on Major Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $30.27 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $29.16 or 0.00059002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00060317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.24 or 0.08266903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00083150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,622.90 or 0.98369277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars.

