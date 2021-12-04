Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

DT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,915. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,275 shares of company stock worth $14,412,811 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after acquiring an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

