Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.45

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 882706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $614.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 173,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

