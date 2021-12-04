easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target on easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 612.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.34.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

