Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $13.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

