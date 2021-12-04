Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:ETG opened at $21.43 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.