Edmp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

INTC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

