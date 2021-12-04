Edmp Inc. Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

