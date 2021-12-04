E&G Advisors LP Invests $350,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in State Street by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $100.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

