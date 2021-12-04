E&G Advisors LP Invests $869,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

