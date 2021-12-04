E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 200.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $240.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average is $267.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.