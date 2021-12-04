E&G Advisors LP Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $400.68 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.81.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

