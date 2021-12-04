E&G Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.